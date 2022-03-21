UrduPoint.com

Google, Apple Services Experience Spike In User-Reported Problems - Downdetector

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Google, Apple Services Experience Spike in User-Reported Problems - Downdetector

Online services of companies including Apple, Google and Verizon are experiencing a large increase in user-reported problems and outages, online service monitoring website Downdetector said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Online services of companies including Apple, Google and Verizon are experiencing a large increase in user-reported problems and outages, online service monitoring website Downdetector said on Monday.

Services including Google, Google Maps, Apple Maps, Apple iCloud, Verizon, AT&T, and Amazon Web Services began experiencing large numbers of user-reported outages and problems around 12:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. GMT), according to Downdetector data.

Outage reports for many services peaked and then began to dwindle shortly after 1:00 p.m. EST, the Downdetector data showed.

The outages were reported by both US and Russian users of the impacted services, the data also showed.

Related Topics

Google Russia Apple P

Recent Stories

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-tradin ..

PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-trading before public soon: Asad Uma ..

2 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom slaying four terror ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom slaying four terrorists in Bajaur attack

2 minutes ago
 WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funding

WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funding

5 minutes ago
 Negative Impact of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'C ..

Negative Impact of US-Russia Tensions Within UN 'Clear to All' - Dujarric

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays visit to PTI's central office in Islam ..

AJK PM pays visit to PTI's central office in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>