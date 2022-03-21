Google, Apple Services Experience Spike In User-Reported Problems - Downdetector
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 11:34 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Online services of companies including Apple, Google and Verizon are experiencing a large increase in user-reported problems and outages, online service monitoring website Downdetector said on Monday.
Services including Google, Google Maps, Apple Maps, Apple iCloud, Verizon, AT&T, and Amazon Web Services began experiencing large numbers of user-reported outages and problems around 12:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. GMT), according to Downdetector data.
Outage reports for many services peaked and then began to dwindle shortly after 1:00 p.m. EST, the Downdetector data showed.
The outages were reported by both US and Russian users of the impacted services, the data also showed.