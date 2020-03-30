Government Confirms No Curfew Introduced in Moscow Region At Present

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) No curfew has been imposed in Moscow Region and police have merely been instructed to inform citizens about the need to comply with new self-isolation measures that enter force on Monday, Tatyana Petrova, head of the information and public relations department of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"No curfew has been imposed on the territory of Moscow Region.

Police officers are supposed to inform citizens about the requirements of abiding by the self-isolation rules," she said.

Earlier in the morning, a source in the region's leadership told Sputnik that a curfew has not been put into place.

As of Monday, residents of the city of Moscow will not be allowed to leave their homes unless for exceptional reasons as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. People living in Moscow Region will still be allowed to travel under certain conditions.