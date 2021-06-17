UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grand Canal-themed Museum Opens In East China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:53 PM

Grand Canal-themed museum opens in east China

A museum themed on the Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, opened to the public on Wednesday in the eastern Chinese city of Yangzhou

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) --:A museum themed on the Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, opened to the public on Wednesday in the eastern Chinese city of Yangzhou.

It is the country's first comprehensive modern museum integrating preservation, scientific research and exhibition of cultural relics, and social education on the Grand Canal.

The museum, shaped like a giant ship, covers an area of around 79,000 square meters and consists of five parts.

It currently houses more than 10,000 pieces of cultural relics including ancient books, calligraphy, inscriptions and ceramics, displaying the history of the Grand Canal from the Spring and Autumn Period (770 B.

C.-476 B.C.) to the contemporary era.

The museum is expected to attract 1.5 million visitors annually over the next one to two years, said Zheng Jing, curator of the museum.

With a history of more than 2,500 years, the Grand Canal connects Beijing and Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, serving as a significant transportation artery in ancient China.

Related Topics

Education China Yangzhou Hangzhou Beijing From Million

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to take on eac ..

30 minutes ago

Punjab's 2021-22 budget to help promote business a ..

9 minutes ago

Launch of manned spaceship shows China's space cap ..

9 minutes ago

UK, US strike deal over Airbus-Boeing dispute

25 minutes ago

Russian Experts Arrive in Turkey to Assess COVID-1 ..

25 minutes ago

Tokyo virus emergency to end on June 20, month bef ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.