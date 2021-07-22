UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Calls On Teachers To Vaccinate Against COVID-19 As School Reopening Approaches

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Greece Calls on Teachers to Vaccinate Against COVID-19 as School Reopening Approaches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday urged school employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming school year to avoid a surge in infections in classrooms.

He addressed a press conference on mental health, held in Athens by the country's health ministry and the World Health Organization. The prime minister noted that apart from physical symptoms, the coronavirus also has a psychological impact on people, taking into account lockdowns and other restrictive measures that affect national mental health. The best policy to address mental disorders among minors was to ensure their return to school, he explained.

"From this podium, invite the educational staff, teachers and professors: Please, get vaccinated! So that we will be in a position to reopen our schools safely and with the least possible problems in September," Mitsotakis was quoted as saying by Greek Ekathimerini newspaper.

The urgency is also connected to risks of school closure if COVID-19 cases occur there, the prime minister specified, adding that replacing an infected Primary school teacher would also be a challenging task.

Greece began its national vaccination campaign in late December, and so far has administered nearly 10 million doses. To date, at least 4.7 million, or 44% of Greek citizens have been fully vaccinated. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Athens September December From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

2 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

2 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

4 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

5 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

5 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.