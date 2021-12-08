UrduPoint.com

Greece Concerned Over Situation In Ukraine - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:24 PM

Greece Concerned Over Situation in Ukraine - Prime Minister

Greece is concerned over the situation in Ukraine and hopes that it will not escalate, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Greece is concerned over the situation in Ukraine and hopes that it will not escalate, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

"I also express my concern about the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine.

And yet I hope that there will be no serious clashes. The Minsk agreements must also be respected. Greece is interested in resolving, not exacerbating the crisis," Mitsotakis told a press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Greece

Recent Stories

Putin Hopes Upcoming Elections in Libya to Help St ..

Putin Hopes Upcoming Elections in Libya to Help Stabilize Situation

15 minutes ago
 Putin Says Raisi May Visit Russia Next Year

Putin Says Raisi May Visit Russia Next Year

15 minutes ago
 Slovakia Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Encourage ..

Slovakia Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Encourage Vaccination

15 minutes ago
 Putin Calls His Meeting With Biden 'Open, Construc ..

Putin Calls His Meeting With Biden 'Open, Constructive'

15 minutes ago
 NATO Policy Towards Russia Confrontational - Putin

NATO Policy Towards Russia Confrontational - Putin

18 minutes ago
 Switzerland Confirms Daily Record of Over 12,000 N ..

Switzerland Confirms Daily Record of Over 12,000 New COVID-19 Cases

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.