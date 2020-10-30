Greece, Turkey Agree to Help Each Other After Earthquake Strikes Both Countries - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed their countries would help each other after both of them were hit with an earthquake on Friday, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

The 6.

6 magnitude earthquake struck the west of Turkey and was felt at nearby Greek islands. Greek seismologists consider it to be of 6.9 magnitude.

"The Greek Foreign Minister [Nikos] Dendias called our Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to offer condolences over the earthquake in Izmir. The ministers agreed on mutual help and support in case of need," the source said.