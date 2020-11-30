Greek Archbishop leaves hospital after Coronavirus treatment

Greek Archbishop Ieronymos was released from hospital on Monday in Athens, after being treated for the coronavirus

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Greek Archbishop Ieronymos was released from hospital on Monday in Athens, after being treated for the coronavirus.

The head of the Church of Greece stayed in the Athens hospital of Evangelismos for 12 days.

The 82-year old cleric was admitted to the hospital as a precaution, after testing positive for Covid-19 and presenting fever.

His condition has remained stable and his doctors decided to send him home on Monday, where he will continue his treatment, the Athens Archbishopric said in a statement confirmed by doctors.

The Greek government last month ordered the suspension of all services at places of worship for all religions in the presence of the faithful. The services continue to take place, but only with the priests who perform them.

The Holy Communion debate has divided the deeply religious Greek community on whether it would be prudent to continue with the sacrament.

The Holy Synod has asked the government to allow church services for 10 days over the Christmas period, with strict adherence to all the necessary health precautions. There has been no official decision on the request.