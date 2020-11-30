UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Archbishop Leaves Hospital After Coronavirus Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:07 PM

Greek Archbishop leaves hospital after Coronavirus treatment

Greek Archbishop Ieronymos was released from hospital on Monday in Athens, after being treated for the coronavirus

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Greek Archbishop Ieronymos was released from hospital on Monday in Athens, after being treated for the coronavirus.

The head of the Church of Greece stayed in the Athens hospital of Evangelismos for 12 days.

The 82-year old cleric was admitted to the hospital as a precaution, after testing positive for Covid-19 and presenting fever.

His condition has remained stable and his doctors decided to send him home on Monday, where he will continue his treatment, the Athens Archbishopric said in a statement confirmed by doctors.

The Greek government last month ordered the suspension of all services at places of worship for all religions in the presence of the faithful. The services continue to take place, but only with the priests who perform them.

The Holy Communion debate has divided the deeply religious Greek community on whether it would be prudent to continue with the sacrament.

The Holy Synod has asked the government to allow church services for 10 days over the Christmas period, with strict adherence to all the necessary health precautions. There has been no official decision on the request.

Related Topics

Christmas Athens Greece Church All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rally champ Carlos Sainz to race in Extreme E

59 seconds ago

Exiled group rejects Iran 'lies' of role in scient ..

1 minute ago

Scientists Record Massive Solar Flare on Far Side ..

1 minute ago

Czech Republic to Start COVID-19 Vaccination in Ja ..

1 minute ago

TDAP secretary for focus on non-traditional export ..

5 minutes ago

No threat to govt from political orphans gathered ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.