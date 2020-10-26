UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

Greek Foreign Minister Says Lavrov's Visit Marks New Chapter in Greece-Russia Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Greece marks a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Moscow and Athens, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday.

"Your presence in Athens today, four years later, confirms the common will of our parties to open a new chapter in our bilateral relations," Dendias said at a press conference following talks with Lavrov.

The Greek foreign minister noted that Lavrov's visit came at a time when "our region is facing constant provocations due to the misconduct of our neighboring country, Turkey.

"

"Today's meeting is a continuation of a constructive and frank dialogue, as well as of our regular communication on issues of mutual interest," Dendias said, adding that "Greece will continue to be a stable interlocutor of Russia."

The last time the Russian foreign minister paid a working visit to Greece was in 2016. The Greek foreign minister visited Russia last November.

