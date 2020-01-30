(@imziishan)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Montenegro's accession to the European Union is in the strategic interest of Greece, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday in Podgorica following his meeting with Montenegro Foreign Minister Srdan Darmanovic.

"Montenegro's EU integration, as well as the integration of the rest of the Balkan countries, is a strategic goal for Greece. We see this as the best way to preserve peace, stability and prosperity in our region," Dendias said in a press release, as quoted by the Greek Foreign Ministry.

The foreign minister added that he hoped that Montenegro would join the EU "in the very near future.

"

Dendias also said that Thessaloniki was set to host a ministerial conference on February 24 with the participation of the EU and non-EU member states of the Balkan region with an aim to boost the bloc's enlargement.

Montenegro applied for EU membership in 2008 and received candidate status in late 2010, while the accession negotiations started in 2012. Neighboring Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia, as well as Turkey, are also recognized as EU candidates, while Bosnia and Herzegovina is yet to receive this status.