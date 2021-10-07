UrduPoint.com

Greek gov't eases COVID-19 restrictions, calls for more vaccinations

ATHENS, Oct. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:Greek government announced on Wednesday to end some preventive measures against COVID-19, including local lockdowns, night curfews or ban on music in entertainment venues in the country.

Moreover, officials reiterated a call to citizens to get vaccinated to facilitate the full return to normalcy.

Fully vaccinated individuals are granted additional freedom, according to the authorities. In indoor areas of recreation, such as bars and restaurants, where only fully vaccinated people are allowed access, from now on there will be music and customers will be allowed to stand.

"Our enemy is the novel coronavirus. We must all get protection. Vaccination is the only way ... We must get inoculated, persuade people to get the shot," Health Minister Thanos Plevris told a televised press briefing.

