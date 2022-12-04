ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) Greece's National Intelligence Service (EYP) has been spying on a number of high-ranking military officials on the instruction of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greek newspaper Documento reported on Sunday.

Documento published a list of 14 people that have been allegedly spied on by the Greek intelligence using Predator spyware. According to the newspaper, the EYP has been keeping tabs on the country's military leadership, including chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Konstantinos Floros and chief of the General Staff of the Greek army Charalambos Lalousis.

The newspaper added that other prominent figures, including several businessmen, a Greek member of the European Parliament and journalists, had also been targeted by the EYP.

Later in the day, one of Greece's leading opposition parties, Syriza, said that it had requested a comment from the prime minister on the newspaper's report, adding that the current scandal belonged to "the darkest moments in the Greek history.

"

At the same time, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou rebuked the report, calling it "a mishmash of baseless claims."

For several months, Greece has been embroiled in a wiretapping scandal after the government admitted that the EYP had been wiretapping Nikos Androulakis, member of European Parliament and leader of the Greek opposition party Panhellenic Socialist Movement.

Over the past weeks, Documento has already published four lists of people, who have been allegedly spied on by the Greek intelligence services. These lists include such prominent figures as ministers of state Giorgos Gerapetritis and Akis Skertsos, foreign minister Nikos Dendias, former prime minister Antonis Samaras and other officials.