UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Parliament Criminalizes Molotov Cocktails After Student Rallies - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Greek Parliament Criminalizes Molotov Cocktails After Student Rallies - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Greek parliament passed a bill amending the penal code to toughen punishment for offenses against public order and criminalize the use of Molotov cocktails in public places, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Athens-Macedonian news Agency (AMNA), the New Democracy party, Movement for Change and Elliniki Lysi backed the bill, while the main opposition party, SYRIZA, the Communist Party of Greece and MeRA25 voted against it.

The bill tightens the punishment for disruption of public order and envisages imprisonment for up to ten years for using Molotov cocktails in public places, while storing, selling and producing explosives that can threaten people's lives leads to a prison term of up to three years.

The most recent incident in which Molotov fire bombs were used in Greece took place in early November when students took to the streets in Athens to protest changes planned by the education Ministry. According to media, the student rallies escalated when a group of people hurled stones and Molotov cocktails at police, who then fired tear gas in response.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police Education Parliament Democracy Student Athens Greece November Gas Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

18 minutes ago

Egyptian President concludes two-day state visit t ..

18 minutes ago

ADIPEC: Inclusion and diversity can deliver busine ..

18 minutes ago

Mi-38 to make maiden international launch at Dubai ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed bestows &#039;Order of Zayed&#03 ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.