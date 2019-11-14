Greek Parliament Criminalizes Molotov Cocktails After Student Rallies - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Greek parliament passed a bill amending the penal code to toughen punishment for offenses against public order and criminalize the use of Molotov cocktails in public places, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Athens-Macedonian news Agency (AMNA), the New Democracy party, Movement for Change and Elliniki Lysi backed the bill, while the main opposition party, SYRIZA, the Communist Party of Greece and MeRA25 voted against it.

The bill tightens the punishment for disruption of public order and envisages imprisonment for up to ten years for using Molotov cocktails in public places, while storing, selling and producing explosives that can threaten people's lives leads to a prison term of up to three years.

The most recent incident in which Molotov fire bombs were used in Greece took place in early November when students took to the streets in Athens to protest changes planned by the education Ministry. According to media, the student rallies escalated when a group of people hurled stones and Molotov cocktails at police, who then fired tear gas in response.