Greenhouse Gas Levels Hit Record High In 2020 Despite Pandemic - WMO Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:24 PM

The level of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in 2020 has reached a new record despite global lockdowns and a temporary suspension of economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Greenhouse Gas Bulletin published on Monday

"Concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2), the most important greenhouse gas, reached 413.2 parts per million in 2020 and is 149% of the pre-industrial level," the report said.

The milestone of 400 parts per million of CO2 in the atmosphere was breached in 2015.

The annual rate of increase of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere exceeded the 2011-2020 average, setting a new record last year, and the trend has continued in 2021, the WMO said. The levels and growth rates have not been affected by the global economic slowdown during the pandemic, despite a temporary decline in new emissions, according to the report.

The current CO2 concentration levels can be comparable to those of 3-5 million years ago, when the temperature was 2 to 3 degrees Celsius (2.7 to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer and the sea level was up to 20 meters (65 feet) higher, the document said.

As long as emissions continue, global temperature will continue to rise and more parts of the world will experience weather extremes, the WMO experts warned.

If the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations continues, the temperature increase by the end of the century will by far exceed the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the report concluded.

