Group of Scientists Says Found Mechanism Able to Neutralize AIDS Virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) A group of Russian, Swiss, British, US and Finnish scientists has found a mechanism, which is able to neutralize molecules of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), the South Ural State University said in a statement.

"The discovery of this mechanism has allowed us to open new classes of polysulfuric-type heterocyclic compounds as antiviral drugs, as well as the possibility of using these drugs for various viral diseases with a similar type of action ... The importance of the results lies in the fact that the same drugs can be used for different types of diseases ” cancer, HIV [human immunodeficiency virus], etc," the statement said.

According to Professor of the university Oleg Rakitin, who took part in the research, when the antiviral organic compound gets in a body, it contributes to the withdrawal of the zinc atom from the virus molecule that leads to the virus deactivation.

Scientists said that they would continue studying effects of the previously synthesized compounds for the treatment of other diseases with a similar mechanism of action.

Around 37 million people worldwide are believed to be living with HIV, which could potentially develop into the life-threatening AIDS. As of now, people who have been diagnosed with HIV have to take antiretroviral medication to suppress the virus for the rest of their lives.