Guinea coup leader sworn in as transitional president

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:23 PM

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who led last month's coup in Guinea, was sworn in as interim president on Friday promising to respect the West African state's international commitments while transitioning to civilian rule.

Doumbouya, who led the overthrow of president Alpha Conde on September 5, was sworn in by Supreme Court head Mamadou Sylla for a transition period of unspecified length.

The new interim president spoke of his "commitment" that neither he nor any member of the junta would stand in any future elections that the military have promised to organise after the transition period.

His administration's mission is to "refound the state" he said, by drafting a new constitution, fighting corruption, reforming the electoral system and then organising "free, credible and transparent" elections.

He once again said nothing at the time of his swearing in about how long he will remain the interim leader.

The new president also promised to "respect all the national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed."

