Gunfire Heard Near Presidency In Niger Capital: Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:57 PM

Residents of Niger's capital Niamey said Wednesday they heard shots, including from heavy weapons, during the night in a district that includes the presidency

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Residents of Niger's capital Niamey said Wednesday they heard shots, including from heavy weapons, during the night in a district that includes the presidency.

"It was around 3:00 am, we have heard shots from heavy and light weapons and it lasted 15 minutes before stopping, followed by shots from light weapons," one resident of Niamey's Plateau district, which includes the president's official residence and offices, told AFP.

"The gunfire lasted about 20 minutes," another resident said.

