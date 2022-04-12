UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill Over 70 Villagers, Kidnap Dozens Others In Central Nigeria - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Gunmen Kill Over 70 Villagers, Kidnap Dozens Others in Central Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Gunmen in Nigeria launched a bloody attack over the weekend on a dozen villages in the central Plateau State, killing at least 70 people and kidnapping many others, media reported on Monday.

The number of victims ranged from 70 to as high as 90, according to reports.

State police spokesman Ubah Gabriel was cited as saying by the Independent daily that the final death toll was not known yet.

At least 70 villagers, mostly women and children, were reportedly kidnapped and a hundred houses were razed to the ground. Hundreds more fled their homes.

The attack took place over several hours on Sunday but security forces were only alerted to it on Monday. It took the authorities a day to bring those injured to hospitals in the settlement of Dengi and Jos, the administrative capital of Plateau State.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Kidnapping Jos Nigeria Women Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Biden Set to Name New Commander of US, Allied Forc ..

Biden Set to Name New Commander of US, Allied Forces in Europe - Reports

6 minutes ago
 NCRC for joint efforts to enure street children no ..

NCRC for joint efforts to enure street children not ignored in national prioriti ..

6 minutes ago
 US Not Planning at Present Biden Trip to Ukraine - ..

US Not Planning at Present Biden Trip to Ukraine - White House

6 minutes ago
 Bid to smuggle 2500 bags of flour foiled

Bid to smuggle 2500 bags of flour foiled

6 minutes ago
 Police seized huge amount of consignment of raw ma ..

Police seized huge amount of consignment of raw material

6 minutes ago
 US Aircraft Carrier to Enter East Sea This Week Am ..

US Aircraft Carrier to Enter East Sea This Week Amid North Korea Tensions - Repo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.