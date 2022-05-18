UrduPoint.com

Guterres, Cavusoglu Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan - UN Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 10:57 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the Ukrainian situation as well as developments in Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, Guterres' press office said on Wednesday

"The Secretary-General met today with H.E. Mr. Mevlut Çavuşoglu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey. The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for Turkey's support to multilateralism and contributions to the United Nations. The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister also exchanged views on the war in Ukraine and other regional developments.

They also discussed developments related to Syria, Libya, Afghanistan as well as Cyprus," the statement said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he cannot agree to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO due to their open support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Kurdish YPG militia, which are deemed terrorist organizations by Ankara.

This move by Turkey throws a wrench onto the accession process as all current members must give their approval for a country to join the alliance.

