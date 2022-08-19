UrduPoint.com

Guterres Highlights Need For All Governments, Private Sector To Cooperate On Grain Deal

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday emphasized the need for all governments and private sector organizations to cooperate in implementing the historic Black Sea grain deal, noting that Russian food and fertilizers are not subject to any sanctions.

"(One of the issues) relate to the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertilizer, which are not subject to sanctions. It is important that all governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them to market. Without fertilizer in 2022, there may not be enough food in 2023," Guterres said during a visit to the port of Odessa.

He added that getting more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia would be a crucial component of efforts to reduce global food prices.

Guterres also appealed for wealthier countries to also open their "wallets and their hearts" to assist developing countries with food purchases.

"It is time for massive and generous support so developing countries can purchase the food from this and other ports - and people can buy it. Developing countries need access to financing - now.  They need debt relief - now. They need resources to invest in their people - now," he said.

Guterres is visiting Odesa, one of the three ports from which Ukraine exports grain under the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, as part of his three-day trip to Lviv, Odessa, and Istanbul. On Thursday, he visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

On Saturday, Guterres will visit the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. The JCC is in charge of overseeing the shipments of Ukrainian grain via the country's Black Sea ports. Guterres is expected to meet with Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish representatives at the JCC.

