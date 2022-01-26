(@FahadShabbir)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the Taliban (under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities) to work closely with the international community and the UN Security Council to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the Taliban (under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities) to work closely with the international community and the UN Security Council to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan.

"I urge the Taliban to work closely with the global community - and this Council - to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and build institutions that promote security," Guterres said. "We must prevent the expansion of all terrorist organizations in the country."