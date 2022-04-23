UrduPoint.com

'Hack DHS' Bug Bounty Program Identifies 122 Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 03:30 AM

'Hack DHS' Bug Bounty Program Identifies 122 Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The now-concluded bug bounty program to test the defenses of the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) cybersecurity infrastructure revealed 122 openings and flaws that IT specialists can close and fix, DHS officials said in a press release.

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the results of its first bug bounty program," the release said on Friday. "Through the 'Hack DHS' program, vetted cybersecurity researchers and ethical hackers are invited to identify potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities in select external DHS systems."

The DHS explained in the release that in the first phase of this program, more than 450 vetted security researchers identified 122 vulnerabilities, of which 27 were determined to be critical.

Participants in the bug bounty program were paid $125,600 to find and identify existing vulnerabilities, the release said.

DHS is the first Federal agency to expand its bug bounty program to find and report vulnerabilities across all public-facing information system assets, the release said.

The goal of "Hack DHS," which was launched in December 2021, is to develop a prototype that can be used by other government agencies and organizations spreading across of government so that each entity can strengthen the resilience of their cybersecurity architecture, the release also said.

During the second phase of the three-phase program, the vetted cybersecurity researchers and ethical hackers will participate in a live, in-person hacking event, the release added.

However, during the third and final phase, DHS will identify lessons officials and staff have learned and intent to apply to bug bounty programs they host in the future, according to the release.

Related Topics

December Event All Government Hacking

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals N ..

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals Near Ukraine Despite Calls From ..

3 hours ago
 Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on ..

Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on Ukraine Next Week - Pentagon

3 hours ago
 Science minister assumes charge of his office

Science minister assumes charge of his office

3 hours ago
 PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

3 hours ago
 Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

3 hours ago
 US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets of DPRK Hacker Gr ..

US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets of DPRK Hacker Group Lazarus to Sanctions List ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.