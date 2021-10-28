Hackers Breach US National Rifle Association, Threaten To Release Stolen Files - Reports
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) A cybercriminal group known as Grief hacked the US National Rifle Association (NRA) and is threatening to release a trove of stole files if they are not paid a ransom, NBC news reported.
The cybercrime group already posted 13 NRA files on it website, the report said on Wednesday.
The NRA did not respond to a request for comment on the matter, the report added.
Most of the files posted on the group's website are about NRA grants and details of a recent NRA meeting, according to the report.