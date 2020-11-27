Hackers, Possibly North Korean, Tried to Hack AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Producer - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Hackers who may have been from North Korea attempted to hack the systems of AstraZeneca company, which produces coronavirus vaccine, Reuters news agency reported Friday citing two sources.

According to one of the sources, the hackers were targeting a number of AstraZeneca employees, including the ones working on Covid-19 research, but the attempts appeared to have failed.

On Monday, the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company released interim results of its candidate coronavirus vaccine, which showed two different efficacy levels, depending on dosage. Efficacy in patients who received two full doses one month apart was 62 percent, but in those who had a half-dose and then a full dose it reached 90 percent. The company later admitted that the regimen with higher efficacy had actually been a result of a dosing mistake.