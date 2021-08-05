UrduPoint.com

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind Of Moise Assassination May Still Be At Large

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:21 AM

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise Assassination May Still Be at Large

The mastermind behind the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has probably not been caught, as those accused of the plot were unlikely to have been able to act on their own, Prime Minister Ariel Henry told The New York Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The mastermind behind the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise has probably not been caught, as those accused of the plot were unlikely to have been able to act on their own, Prime Minister Ariel Henry told The New York Times.

Moise was shot dead at his residence in the early hours of July 7. His wife, Martine Moise, was wounded and had to receive treatment at an American hospital. Over forty people have been detained in connection with the case.

"I think there were a lot of people involved; there were people with access to a lot of money," Henry said in an interview published on Wednesday, adding that "the people they have accused up until now, I don't see that they have the capacity, the network, to do it.

"

The prime minister did not rule out that he himself could be targeted by the same people.

"Maybe I'm at risk, too, from the people who killed him," Henry speculated.

Henry was appointed as prime minister just two days before the assassination. He took office on July 21 and his cabinet will be at the helm until a new president is elected.

