Hamas Counts on Russia to Help Palestinian Peace Process - Official

The Palestinian Hamas movement thinks that Russia can help the Palestinian peace process in three significant ways, Mousa Abu Marzook, the deputy chairman of the Hamas political Bureau, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The Palestinian Hamas movement thinks that Russia can help the Palestinian peace process in three significant ways, Mousa Abu Marzook, the deputy chairman of the Hamas political Bureau, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to Marzook, Russia can work with all factions within Palestine, other countries in the Middle East, and various international organizations, using its influence on all of them.

"Russia has influence on all Palestinian factions. The only country has that power is Russia. Any other country might have partial connections to Palestinian factions. Russia has connections to all Palestinian factions ... The second way is that Russia can work with other [middle-Eastern] countries and use its influence on those countries .

.. The third way is that Russia can work with the international organizations, we are talking about the Quartet [on the Middle East], the Security Council, the General Assembly," Marzook said.

One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with possible territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their own state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders, and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their eternal and undivided capital.