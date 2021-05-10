UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamas Military Wing Claims Responsibility For Missile Strikes Against Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:06 PM

Hamas Military Wing Claims Responsibility for Missile Strikes Against Israel

Hamas's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, took responsibility for the recent missile attacks on Israel, the groups' spokesperson Abu Obeida said on Monday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Hamas's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, took responsibility for the recent missile attacks on Israel, the groups' spokesperson Abu Obeida said on Monday.

Alarm sirens, warning of a possible missile attack, went off in the cities of Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

"The Al-Qassam Brigades launched a missile strike at the enemy in occupied Jerusalem in response to the crimes and aggression against the holy city, as well as the persecution of our people in Sheikh Jarrah and the Al-Aqsa mosque," Obeida said.

Obeida also warned that Israel has until 6 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to withdraw soldiers from the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Jerusalem Mosque From P

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.