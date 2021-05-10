Hamas Military Wing Claims Responsibility for Missile Strikes Against Israel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hamas's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, took responsibility for the recent missile attacks on Israel, the groups' spokesperson Abu Obeida said on Monday

Alarm sirens, warning of a possible missile attack, went off in the cities of Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

"The Al-Qassam Brigades launched a missile strike at the enemy in occupied Jerusalem in response to the crimes and aggression against the holy city, as well as the persecution of our people in Sheikh Jarrah and the Al-Aqsa mosque," Obeida said.

Obeida also warned that Israel has until 6 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to withdraw soldiers from the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem.