Harris Not Target of 'Havana Syndrome' Attack in Vietnam - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The White House does not think Vice President Kamala Harris was a target of a possible "Havana syndrome" attack while visiting in Vietnam, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"That is not assessment that has been made. It was an individual who was in country [Vietnam] and it had been reported previously," Psaki said when asked whether Harris was targeted in the alleged "Havana syndrome" in Vietnam.

Earlier on Tuesday, Harris' departure from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed due to a report of an "anomalous health incident' in Hanoi.

Later in the day, the media reported that at least two US personnel were set to be evacuated from Vietnam after reporting illness suspected related to the Havana incidents.

US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. US diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported to have experienced Havana syndrome symptoms, such as nausea and dizziness.