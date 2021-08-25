UrduPoint.com

Harris Not Target Of 'Havana Syndrome' Attack In Vietnam - White House

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Harris Not Target of 'Havana Syndrome' Attack in Vietnam - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The White House does not think Vice President Kamala Harris was a target of a possible "Havana syndrome" attack while visiting in Vietnam, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"That is not assessment that has been made. It was an individual who was in country [Vietnam] and it had been reported previously," Psaki said when asked whether Harris was targeted in the alleged "Havana syndrome" in Vietnam.

Earlier on Tuesday, Harris' departure from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed due to a report of an "anomalous health incident' in Hanoi.

Later in the day, the media reported that at least two US personnel were set to be evacuated from Vietnam after reporting illness suspected related to the Havana incidents.

US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. US diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported to have experienced Havana syndrome symptoms, such as nausea and dizziness.

Related Topics

Attack Russia China White House Havana Singapore Hanoi Austria Tajikistan Cuba Vietnam 2016 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

2 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

2 hours ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

2 hours ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

2 hours ago
 EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as ne ..

EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.