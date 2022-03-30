UrduPoint.com

Harris, Singapore Counterpart Discuss Ukraine, Sanctions On Russia - White House

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Harris, Singapore Counterpart Discuss Ukraine, Sanctions on Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discussed joint efforts to implement sanctions on Russia and the support for the people of Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Vice President Kamala Harris today met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore," the White House said in a press release. "The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister for Singapore's support for Ukraine and the rules-based international order, including imposing financial sanctions and export controls on Russia. They discussed next steps in terms of implementation of these economic measures as well as the importance of support for the people of Ukraine.

Harris has underscored the US continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and especially Southeast Asia region in terms of promoting free and open regional partnership, the release said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that the conflict in Ukraine has a negative impact on the Indo-Pacific region.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

