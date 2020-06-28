MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked three settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Saqqarib and one attack on the settlement of Hanoutine in the Idlib province and one attack on the settlement of Abreh in the Aleppo province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded within the Idlib de-escalation zone.