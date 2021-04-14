Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, on Wednesday held "a very useful conversation" with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ahead of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) meeting in the Austrian capital

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, on Wednesday held "a very useful conversation" with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ahead of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) meeting in the Austrian capital.

Last week, the joint commission resumed in-person meetings in Vienna. Following the first meeting, two expert-level working groups were formed to deal with nuclear-related issues and lifting of US sanctions against Iran. The second meeting was initially planned for Wednesday, but was postponed for one day. The parties will continue to discuss the issue of sanctions and ways to revive JCPOA, which was abandoned by the US in 2018, a move that forced Iran to discontinue its nuclear commitments.

"It was a very useful conversation which allowed to compare our positions before tomorrow's meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA," Ulyanov tweeted.

On Tuesday, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said preparations for uranium enrichment to 60 percent would begin on April 13 at the nuclear facility in Natanz, where IR-1 centrifuges would be replaced with more powerful ones of the same type after the recent sabotage incident.

Ulyanov has called Iran's plans to bring uranium enrichment to 60 percent regrettable, especially when chances to resume full JCPOA implementation were high.