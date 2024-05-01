Open Menu

Heatwave Engulfs Bangladesh With Record Temperature Since 1989

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Heatwave engulfs Bangladesh with record temperature since 1989

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Bangladesh has set its extreme temperature record this year as heatwave sweeps large parts of the South Asian country.

Mercury rose to 43.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, in the country's southwestern district of Jessore, a record since 1989, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The temperature for Dhaka rose to 40.5 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. According to BMD data, the maximum temperature in Dhaka has been around 40 degrees Celsius in the last couple of days.

Dhaka recorded a high temperature at 40.6 degrees Celsius on April 16 last year, the highest in the Bangladeshi capital in 58 years.

At least 10 people including eight men and two women died in a week in Bangladesh due to the scorching heat, the government confirmed Tuesday, highlighting the impact of successive extreme heat weather conditions.

Bangladesh is currently grappling with one of the most severe heatwaves in recent years. Primary and secondary schools have been ordered to close until Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Bangladesh Died Jessore Dhaka Bermudian Dollar April Women Government Asia

Recent Stories

World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

12 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

12 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

17 hours ago
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

17 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

17 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

17 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

18 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

18 hours ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

19 hours ago

More Stories From World