Heavy Rains In Southern India Leave Over 200 Dead - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Heavy Rains in Southern India Leave Over 200 Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Monsoon rains in southern India continue, killing over 200 people in the states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka in the course of past week, local media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the death toll amounted to 170 people, according to India Today.

The number of casualties in Kerala increased to 85 people on Monday from the previously reported 72 last week.

In the three other states 116 people have died in rain-related incidents.

Rain stopped in many areas, as a result of which the water level began to decline. At the same time, local authorities noted that a total of 1.2 million people were affected by the disaster.

Search and rescue operations in flood-affected states are underway.

At the end of June, heavy rains flooded the southern and western regions of India. Experts have called the current monsoon season the most destructive in the last decade.

