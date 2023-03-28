UrduPoint.com

Hersh Says Not Surprised By UNSC Not Adopting Resolution For Probe Of Nord Stream Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Hersh Says Not Surprised by UNSC Not Adopting Resolution for Probe of Nord Stream Attack

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) American journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik that he is not surprised the UN Security Council did not adopt a resolution that called for a UN-led investigation of the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines.

"Of course.

Why should they? What else did you think they would do? If they did anything else that would be news," Hersh told Sputnik.

Hersh also said he found Brazil's vote in favor of the probe "interesting."

Earlier today, the UN Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into Nord Stream pipelines sabotage. Only China and Brazil voted in favor and the rest abstained.

