Hezbollah Leader Calls UAE-Israel Agreement Favor To Trump's Presidential Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:18 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Secretary-General of radical Islamist Hezbollah movement Hassan Nasrallah criticized the US-brokered peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Friday, saying the normalization of ties between the two countries was predictable and in the interests of US President Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

"The UAE decision is a favor to Trump campaign and personal favor to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," Nasrallah said.

According to the Shiite leader, the timing of the peace deal announcement was not randomly chosen and once again proves that some Arab organizations still serve the interests of the United States.

"We are not surprised by the actions of some rulers in the emirates, since these decisions are made in the framework of their usual policy, which they followed," the secretary-general of the movement added.

The US administration announced on Thursday that it had brokered a peace deal between Israel and the UAE that is expected to lead to a "full normalization" of relations. The joint statement said that Israel, the UAE and the US will make efforts toward the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

