Hezbollah Leader Slams Idea to Form Technocratic Government in Lebanon Amid Protests

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Leader of the Lebanese-based Hezbollah Shia movement Hassan Nasrallah did not support on Saturday the idea to create the government of technocrats in the country amid the wave of protests.

"We are not supporting the resignation of the incumbent government. The technocratic government will fall within two weeks," Nasrallah said at a Shia rally in the northeastern city of Baalbek in response to the protesters' demand to create the government without sectarian parties, as quoted by the Al-Manar broadcaster.

He pointed out that the current poor economic situation was a result of the government policy, conducted for 30 years.

"If the incumbent government fails to solve the problems, it will be difficult to find another one capable of coping with the crisis," Nasrallah stressed, adding that Lebanon had no opportunity to spend one or two years to form a new cabinet.

Since Thursday, Beirut and other cities in Lebanon have been gripped by protests with the demonstrators demanding that the government resign and action be taken to cope with the worsening economic situation amid a financial blockade and sanctions. The protesters blocked off major highways. In central Beirut, the rallies turned violent as the demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at police, while the security forces resorted to stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas.

The rallies erupted as the government sought to raise additional funds by introducing a $6 monthly tax on online calls made via WhatsApp and other mobile applications. The tax was abandoned as the protests gained momentum. However, the rallies continued with dozens of people injured in the clashes between the security forces and the protesters.