KUALALUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) In a recent interaction with a group of Pakistani professional women in Malaysia, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Malaysia, commended the remarkable achievements of Pakistani women across diverse fields.

Despite facing social and cultural barriers, these women have showcased exceptional performances, earning praise for their contributions.

During a meeting with a group of Pakistani professional women in Malaysia, the High Commissioner emphasized the need to highlight and further support the underrepresented services rendered by these talented individuals.

He encouraged the creation of strategic plans to explore new avenues for Pakistani entrepreneurs and workers.

Syed Ahsan also discussed the potential in the tourism sector in Pakistan, noting the high number of tourists from Malaysia and the draw of a Malaysian drama filmed in Hunza, which significantly attracts visitors.

Additionally, the High Commissioner stressed the importance of enhancing the remittance process for Pakistanis based in Malaysia, while promoting dialogue and innovative ideas to boost the export of Pakistani products to Malaysia.

First Secretary (Commercial) Sugra Habib highlighted the substantial demand for nurses in Malaysia, and the participants proposed various ideas, such as introducing a work ethics course to create more job opportunities for Pakistani workers in Malaysia.

Throughout the meeting, various professionals shared insights on women's empowerment in Malaysia, educational loans for students, and the potential for mutual learning between cultures.

The meeting brought together a diverse group of accomplished professionals spanning education, finance, digital management, and healthcare, all dedicated to exploring and enhancing opportunities for Pakistani professionals and entrepreneurs in Malaysia.

The meeting was attended by Mamoona Hassan, General Manager City school, Malaysia, Arshama Motiei, Chartered Accountant Schlumberger, Malaysia, Sidra Jalil, Lead Global Public Policy, Tiktok, Kanwal Amir, Senior Digital Manager Euronet, Almas Ali, Human Resource Head, Property Guru, Malaysia, Saima Umair, Entrepreneur, Tayyaba, Chartered Accountant, entrepreneur and Dr. Sadia, public health professional.

