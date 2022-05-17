UrduPoint.com

High Energy Laser Intercepts, Destroys Incoming Mortar Rounds - Raytheon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 02:00 AM

High Energy Laser Intercepts, Destroys Incoming Mortar Rounds - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) A high energy laser mounted on a Stryker combat vehicle has destroyed incoming mortar rounds during live-fire US Army exercises, Raytheon said on Monday.

"In four weeks of continuous live-fire exercises, an industry team led by Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) and Kord, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBR, defeated multiple 60mm mortar rounds with a 50 kilowatt (kW)-class high energy laser integrated on a Stryker combat vehicle," Raytheon said in a press release.

The directed energy weapon system, which is part of the US Army's Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD) program, acquired, tracked, targeted and defeated multiple mortars and successfully accomplished multiple tests simulating real-world scenarios, the release said.

"Soldiers in the field face increasingly complex threats, and our combat-proven sensors, software, and lasers are ready to give them a new level of protection," the release said. "The Army gave us our toughest challenge yet - countering rockets, artillery and mortars - and we took an essential step on the path to providing the maneuverable, short range air defense Soldiers need."

The recent operational assessment at the White Sands Missile Range also included defeating several small, medium and large drones, the release added.

The program is aimed at protecting soldiers against various aerial threats, including unmanned aircraft systems, rotary-wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars, according to the release.

Related Topics

Army Vehicle Industry Weapon

Recent Stories

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

2 hours ago
 Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from M ..

Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from May 23

2 hours ago
 Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corr ..

Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corruption: NAB

2 hours ago
 Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commen ..

Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commence in the limits of BISE Larka ..

2 hours ago
 President condemns Karachi blast

President condemns Karachi blast

2 hours ago
 Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road K ..

Sana Ullah condemns bomb blast at MA Jinnah Road Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.