High-Level Quad Summit To Take Place In Japan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) A summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, will take place in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The meeting will be attended by US President Joe Biden, new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Quad was initiated by then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007. The format is mainly focused on maintaining global health, promoting high standards of infrastructure, combating the climate crisis, ensuring high level of education and people-to-people exchanges, partnerships on emerging technologies, space, and cybersecurity.

