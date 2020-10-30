UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Historians Explain Ethnic Profiling Behind Murder Of Children In Moglino Death Camp

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Historians Explain Ethnic Profiling Behind Murder of Children in Moglino Death Camp

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Nazis killed children coming from the families of Jews and Gypsies in the World War II-era concentration camp near the Moglino village in Russia's western Pskov region, Sputnik has learned from fellows of the Russian academy of Sciences' (RAN) St. Petersburg Institute of History and the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences (RARAN).

Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee announced the completion of excavation works in a recently-discovered mass grave in the territory of a WW2-era concentration camp in Moglino. Remains of 188 people were found, of them, 73 belonged to children.

"Children were exterminated simply because of their nationality ” both, Jews and Gypsies. I think that it is still possible to establish the identity of specific executors. This would require international cooperation between archives and institutions," Dmitry Astashkin, a senior fellow of the RAN St. Petersburg Institute of History's Novgorod group, told Sputnik.

Establishing the identities of perpetrators is an achievable task, according to RARAN academic councilor Vladimir Kiknadze.

"First Nazi crimes in Moglino were identified back in the 1960s upon archival research.

We tracked down the perpetrators, detained them and obtained evidence from witnesses. The criminals were sentenced. But not everyone was found ” some hid, presumably, in the United States, Canada and Germany. Much time has passed, but we have grounds to believe that the new data would make it possible to identify the perpetrators," Kiknadze said.

According to the scientist, many former Nazi criminals who dodged liability under the Nuremberg Tribunal came to power in Germany as early as in the 1950s, and some of them were in charge of the bilateral state affairs with the Soviet Union.

The Moglino concentration camp was established in 1941 after the Nazis occupied Pskov. The camp was guarded by the Estonian police. According to materials from the Russian Federal Security Service's collection, the Nazis were going to "reward" this territory of occupied Pskov to Estonia after the war.

A similar mass execution of civilians by the Nazis in another then-occupied part of Russia ” the Zhestyanaya Gorka village in the northwestern Novgorod Region ” was recently recognized genocide by a Russian court. It became the first such legal precedent in Russia's history.

Related Topics

Police Russia Canada Germany Vladimir Putin Pskov St. Petersburg Estonia United States Criminals World War Jew From Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

2 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

5 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.