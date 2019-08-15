UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Airport Back To Normal Operation After Protests - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:18 AM

Hong Kong Airport Back to Normal Operation After Protests - Reports

Hong Kong International Airport is returning to the normal operation mode on Thursday after all flights were suspended earlier this week as thousands of protesters staged a sit-in there, local media reported, citing the airport's administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Hong Kong International Airport is returning to the normal operation mode on Thursday after all flights were suspended earlier this week as thousands of protesters staged a sit-in there, local media reported, citing the airport's administration.

The escalation of anti-government protests in Hong Kong resulted in a shutdown of its international airport over the past several days and violent confrontations with police. Thousands of flights were suspended.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, on Wednesday, the airport's administration managed to re-organize more than 1,000 flights.

An injunction to remove demonstrators from the airport remains in force. Protests are still banned in all but two airport zones.

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police.

Although the government eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.

Related Topics

Protest Police China Hong Kong June Criminals Media All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Special Commission to Probe Reasons of A321 Plane ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Say Open Criminal Probe Into ..

30 minutes ago

UAE Press: World should not ignore recession signa ..

35 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

55 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 August 2019

1 hour ago

Yemeni Gov't Calls on Media Outlets to Refrain Fro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.