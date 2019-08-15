Hong Kong Airport Back to Normal Operation After Protests - Reports

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong International Airport is returning to the normal operation mode on Thursday after all flights were suspended earlier this week as thousands of protesters staged a sit-in there, local media reported, citing the airport's administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Hong Kong International Airport is returning to the normal operation mode on Thursday after all flights were suspended earlier this week as thousands of protesters staged a sit-in there, local media reported, citing the airport's administration.

The escalation of anti-government protests in Hong Kong resulted in a shutdown of its international airport over the past several days and violent confrontations with police. Thousands of flights were suspended.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, on Wednesday, the airport's administration managed to re-organize more than 1,000 flights.

An injunction to remove demonstrators from the airport remains in force. Protests are still banned in all but two airport zones.

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China. These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police.

Although the government eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.