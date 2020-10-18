UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Oil Tanker Attacked Off Togo Coast In Gulf Of Guinea - Maritime Security Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Hong Kong Oil Tanker Attacked Off Togo Coast in Gulf of Guinea - Maritime Security Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) The PTI Nile oil tanker sailing under the flag of Hong Kong has been attacked in the Gulf of Guinea near the coast of Togo, Dryad Global company specializing in maritime security risk management said on Sunday.

"Reporting indicates that the Oil/Chemical tanker M/T PTI Nile (IMO: 9747338) has been boarded approximately 115 Nm [nautical miles] South of Lomé [the capital of Togo]. Reports state that the crew all managed to retreat into the citadel and are all accounted for," the company said in a statement.

The company also said that the vessel remained stationary in the place where the alleged incident took place.

"Whilst precise details regarding the nature of the attack and the welfare of the crew remain unclear, this incident is the second incident within 24hrs within the wider Gulf of Guinea area following a month's hiatus of serious offshore incidents," the statement added.

The company refers to Saturday's incident when liquid natural gas tanker Methane Princess was attacked in the gulf shortly after completing loading operations off Equatorial Guinea's port city of Malabo. One crew member was taken hostage.

The Gulf of Guinea is Africa's most economically active and oil-rich region. Pirate activity in the region has increased in recent years, prompting Nigeria, Ghana and other surrounding regions to set up a naval coordination operation to combat the phenomenon.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Company Oil Malabo Hong Kong Equatorial Guinea Togo Guinea Ghana Nigeria Gas Sunday All

Recent Stories

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Your Office’ Instagram P ..

22 minutes ago

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

52 minutes ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

52 minutes ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

1 hour ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.