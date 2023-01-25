UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong-Registered Bulker With 22 Crew Members Aboard Sinks Off Jeju Island - Reports

January 25, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Hong Kong-registered cargo ship Jin Tian with 22 crew members aboard ”14 Chinese and 8 Myanmarese ” has sunk off South Korea's southern island of Jeju, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korea's coast guard.

According to the report, the ship sank in waters 148.2 kilometers (92 miles) southeast of the city of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at around 1:45 a.m.

local time (16:45 GMT on Tuesday).

Two of the crew members were rescued, and a joint search and rescue operation of South Korea's coast guard and their Japanese counterparts is still underway, the report said.

The NHK broadcaster reported, citing Japan's coast guard, that four Chinese crew members were rescued. According to the report, the crew managed to get into lifeboats shortly before the ship sank. The location of the lifeboats is still unknown.

