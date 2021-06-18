UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong's Jobless Rate Down To 6 Percent In March-May

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:35 PM

Hong Kong's jobless rate down to 6 percent in March-May

Hong Kong's jobless rate kept falling over the past months thanks to a recovering economy and the receding COVID-19 epidemic

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's jobless rate kept falling over the past months thanks to a recovering economy and the receding COVID-19 epidemic.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the global financial hub dropped to 6 percent during the March-May period from 6.4 percent seen in the previous three months, the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Thursday in a report.

The underemployment rate dropped from 3.3 percent to 2.8 percent during the same period.

Secretary for Labor and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said the labor market improved further as the unemployment rates for most economic sectors retreated, with the combined figure for the consumption- and tourism-related sectors down by 0.

5 percentage point to 9.4 percent.

The rate for food and beverage service activities fell by 0.8 percentage point to 11.3 percent, and that for the construction sector declined by 0.6 percentage point to 10.3 percent.

With the continued economic recovery, the pressure on the labor market will gradually ease, especially if the local epidemic remains well contained, Law said, adding that some sectors may take a longer time to return to their pre-pandemic levels.Law called on the public to actively get the vaccine to create favorable conditions for a full-fledged revival of the economy.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Same Hub May Market From Government

Recent Stories

Economy cannot grow on wishes, announcements; Mian ..

17 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz be publicly hanged to death, says Hisha ..

35 minutes ago

Two arrested, two points sealed i lahore

1 minute ago

IfW Kiel raises German GDP growth forecast to 3.9 ..

1 minute ago

Youth hit to death in sialkot

1 minute ago

Chairman PCSIR visits Fish Hatchery, Lab & Trainin ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.