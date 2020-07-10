Hospital Fire in South Korea Kills 3, Injures 27 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Three people were killed and 27 injured in a hospital fire in South Korea's Goheung region, media reported Friday.

According to state news agency Yonhap, nine people are in serious condition in the fire that broke out early on Friday.

Local fire department official chief said that the emergency fire doors did not work, which caused the seven-story building to fill up with smoke quickly. Of the deceased, two were discovered between stairs trying to escape. They were both above 70 years of age and are believed to have died from smoke inhalation. The third victim died while receiving treatment.

Preliminary information points to an electrical failure on the first floor as the possible cause for the fire, the agency reported.