UrduPoint.com

Hospitalized Brazilian President Needs No Surgery - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 10:27 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently hospitalized with intestinal obstruction, does not need surgery, media reported on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro was brought to hospital on Monday. The president's health is satisfactory, and he was prescribed a liquid diet, the Brazilian G1 news portal reported, citing his doctors.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized for intestinal obstruction in July, 2021.

The 66 year old Brazilian president is experiencing health problems after an assassination attempt in 2018. Bolsonaro was stabbed during an election rally in the city of Juiz de Fora in the state of Minas Gerais, southeast Brazil, about a month before the election. The knife damaged the mesentery artery, which supplies blood to the intestine. Following the incident, the president underwent several abdominal surgeries.

