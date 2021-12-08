UrduPoint.com

Household Expenses, Inflation Top COVID-19 As Leading Concerns Facing US Adults - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

Household Expenses, Inflation Top COVID-19 as Leading Concerns Facing US Adults - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Three in ten Americans either cite difficulty paying monthly bills or inflation as their main concerns, outpacing worries over the pandemic, a Monmouth University poll said on Wednesday.

"Concerns about inflation have taken center stage in discussions around America's kitchen tables. And, as one would expect, many are placing the blame squarely on Washington," Monmouth Polling Director Patrick Murray said in a press release.

A 29 percent plurality either cited a general difficulty paying household bills or inflation specifically as main worries, compared with 18 percent who named COVID-19, the release said.

Regardless of which of 20 problems survey participants cited - ranging from the pandemic to gun violence - nearly half (46%) said Federal government actions since the beginning of the year had made the problem worse. The percentage is higher than at any point during the Trump presidency (37-to-42 percent), the release added.

The largest jump in those saying they have been hurt by government actions has been among Republicans (up 24 points to 82 percent), while there has been less movement among independents (up 6 points to 47%) and Democrats (up 3 points to 10%), according to the release.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Democrats From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

11 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

26 minutes ago
 Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to prove a landmark for ..

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to prove a landmark for youth: Zartaj Gul

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan intends to expand bilateral ties with U.S ..

Pakistan intends to expand bilateral ties with U.S.: FO Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 More than 100 kites confiscated, two held

More than 100 kites confiscated, two held

3 minutes ago
 Naval chief condoles Indian CDS demise amid helico ..

Naval chief condoles Indian CDS demise amid helicopter crash

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.