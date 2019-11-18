Human Rights Watchdog Launches Campaign in Support of Young Activists

A major human rights watchdog on Monday launched a global campaign championing children and youth activists' rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) A major human rights watchdog on Monday launched a global campaign championing children and youth activists' rights.

Every November and December, millions of people across the globe write letters petitions, emails, or posts on Twitter or Facebook to support those whose basic human rights are under attack. The letter-writing campaign has become the biggest human rights event in the world, with more than six million people participating in 2018.

"From those campaigning for climate and environmental justice, to those challenging inequality, poverty, discrimination and political repression, young people have emerged as a powerful force for change who deserve the world's support," Secretary General of Amnesty International Kumi Naidoo said in a statement.

This year, the NGO has designated youth activists from 10 countries � including Belarus, Canada, Mexico and Nigeria � whose human rights have been violated.

Amnesty International has urged people to join the campaign, saying that the youth has "stepped in where adults have failed to lead."

The campaign was launched two days ahead of Universal Children's Day on November 20.