Humanitarian Activities Being Severely Hampered by Sanctions Worldwide - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The humanitarian activities across the globe have been hugely affected by sanctions as well as broad counterterrorism measures, OCHA Director of Coordination Ramesh Rajasingham said on Wednesday.

"Sanctions and broadly conceived counterterrorism measures impeded principled humanitarian activities," Rajasingham said, while speaking to the Security Council on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

He noted that some fighting parties worldwide imposed limitations on humanitarian activities. Also bureaucratic measures also either slowed or stalled the operations worldwide.

"The increased number of non-State armed groups in conflicts, complicated humanitarian access negotiations, while the growing presence of private military and security contractors also created difficulties for humanitarians trying to reach people in need," he added.

Earlier in May, reports emerged that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was making a bid to ease restrictions on the export of potash fertilizers from Russia and Belarus. Guterres has asked Moscow to allow some Ukrainian grain shipments in exchange for an ease of restrictions on exports of potash fertilizer from Russia and Belarus, the report said.

The report said Russia doesn't appear to be earnest about reaching an agreement but Turkey seems willing to make a deal to remove mines from the Black Sea in order to allow shipping traffic.