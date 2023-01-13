UrduPoint.com

Hungary Opposes Idea Of New Cold War, 'Iron Curtain' Between West, East - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 08:40 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Hungary opposes the idea of a new Cold War between the West and the East, believing Europe needs to instead strengthen its ties with Asia to ensure sustainable economic development, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"The Eurasian model of economic development has always been a basis for the dynamic economic development of Hungary and entire Europe... We, Hungarians, here, in Central Europe, want neither a new Cold War nor a new 'iron curtain,' we do not want a long-lasting confrontation between the East and the West or isolation of the East and the West," Szijjarto said during a press conference with new Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanichbek Omuraliyev.

The Hungarian foreign minister added that major supply chain disruptions due to the Ukrainian conflict required a closer cooperation between European and Asian countries to establish new chains and transport routes.

"At the same time, the reality is what it is, and it makes cooperation between Europe and Central Asia more valuable as this cooperation may lead to the establishment of new transport routes and economic partnerships... which could, in turn, help Europe avoid economic collapse," Szijjarto said.

In October, the top Hungarian diplomat said that his country was determined to pursue being "the meeting point" between western and eastern investors and economies, while continuing to develop economic ties with Asian countries, particularly China

