Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Entry Ban For Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:03 PM

Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Entry Ban for Diplomat

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Liubov Nepopon on Wednesday after a Hungarian diplomat in charge of ties with Ukraine's Zakarpattia region was banned from entering

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Liubov Nepopon on Wednesday after a Hungarian diplomat in charge of ties with Ukraine's Zakarpattia region was banned from entering.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was quoted as saying by the Hungary Today website that the three-year ban on ministerial commissioner Istvan Grezsa "came like a bolt from the sky."

Ties between the two neighbors soured after Ukraine announced plans to phase out education in minority languages by the end of 2020.

Zakarpattia has a sizable Hungarian population.

The row over minority rights in Ukraine escalated in October after Szijjarto urged voters of Hungarian origin to back a separatist Hungarian party, causing an uproar in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protested Szijjarto's remark, saying it amounted to direct interference in Ukraine's home affairs and banned two Hungarian officials from entering for their alleged role in political campaigning.

